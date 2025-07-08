Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, and his accompanying delegation, at Al Seef Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting came as part of the leadership’s commitment to reviewing achievements and strategies that contribute to advancing community services.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the authority’s key projects and its strategy for supporting mosques and enhancing related services. Discussions also touched on the authority’s role in promoting Islamic culture, fostering societal awareness, and instilling values of tolerance and coexistence.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised the strong support provided to the authority by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness's keenness to empower it to fulfil its religious and national mission, while advancing its role in serving the community and spreading the noble humanitarian values on which the UAE is founded.

The meeting also reviewed the authority’s efforts in managing endowments, developing Quran memorisation centres and serving the Holy Book, as well as its activities in Al Dhafra Region and contributions to national, social and cultural events.