Third summer programme kicks off at Holy Quran Academy

SHARJAH, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah has launched its third summer programme, running until 31st July, with the theme “Towards an Authentic Quranic Culture”.

This programme offers a variety of courses, including lessons in Quranic calligraphy and decoration, in partnership with the Sharjah Department of Culture.

This year's offerings include four main areas of focus: Quranic calligraphy and decoration, the basics of Tajweed (rules for reciting the Quran), a course titled "My Experience with the Quran," and a special track called "Future Guide" for young people aged 9 to 17.

The academy aims to promote the teachings of the Quran and help strengthen cultural values and a sense of identity rooted in Arab and Islamic traditions.

Abdullah Khalaf Al Hosani, Secretary-General of the Holy Quran Academy, said that this year's programme expands on their mission to share and preserve the Quranic heritage and enrich community culture.

He highlighted the success of the summer programme, which started in 2023 with the “Future Mentor” initiative. In 2024, they introduced new courses and saw even more participants, 3,382 in total, attending both in person and online. This included over 1,082 attendees in person and more than 2,300 who participated remotely.

Al Hosani emphasised the academy's dedication to being a leading global institution for those studying the Quran, focusing on building a comprehensive approach to serve the community while preserving important knowledge and teachings related to the Quran.