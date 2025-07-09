Al Seer Marine secures AED760 million financing facility from ADCB

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Seer Marine (ASM), a subsidiary of IHC, has secured AED760 million (US$207 million) financing facility from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (ADCB).

The eight-year facility is secured through first-priority mortgages over a selected group of operating vessels, reinforcing the company's capital efficiency and asset-backed growth strategy.

ADCB, acting as sole underwriter and Mandated Lead Arranger, extended the facility on highly competitive terms—marking the second major transaction between the two organisations.

In early 2025, ADCB provided an AED210 million ($57 million) facility to ASBI Shipping FZCO, the joint venture between Al Seer Marine and B Shipping, to support the acquisition of small and midsize LPG tankers.

"We're proactively optimising our capital structure to unlock high-value, high-growth opportunities and reinforce our role as a powerhouse in delivering the UAE's maritime vision. With this funding arrangement, we're well-placed to serve the country's momentum to accelerate investment across LNG, LPG, crude oil, and petrochemicals. ADCB's continued partnership reflects deep institutional trust in our long-term strategy," said Guy Neivens, Chief Executive Officer of Al Seer Marine.

Al Seer Marine has steadily earned the confidence of top-tier financial institutions, securing support from local leaders. The company has leveraged this financial backing to develop a resilient, future-ready fleet while advancing strategic investments across multiple sectors, including naval shipbuilding, autonomous Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), the world's largest 3D printer, and more.

