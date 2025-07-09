Sharjah Youth launches Skills Lab

SHARJAH, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Youth, affiliated with the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, launched the Skills Lab.

The lab is organised in five of its centres across the Emirate of Sharjah: Wasit Youth, Khorfakkan Youth, Kalba Youth, Dibba Al Hisn Youth, and Mleiha Youth.

The programme is organised under the umbrella of the Central Region Centres, under the slogan "Where Skill Meets Fun." The programme is a parallel programme to the “Let’s Summer” 2025 activities.

Through the lab, Sharjah Youth provides its members with an ideal opportunity to develop their skills and explore their potential in an inspiring, interactive environment.

The programme embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, regarding the importance of building human capital and investing in their capabilities. The lab's activities will extend until the 31st of the same month.

Abdul Hamid Al Yasi, Director of the lab, emphasised the importance of developing human capital and investing in human capital. The Youth Care Department at Sharjah Youth Foundation stated that the Skills Lab is an exceptional opportunity to make the most of the summer vacation through a unique package of programmes delivered in a safe environment.

These programmes are designed according to a professional approach that contributes to developing, discovering, and supporting the talents and skills of participants, guiding them toward excellence.

Al Yassi pointed out that this year's Lab offers participants a rich and unique summer experience that goes beyond traditional summer programmes, blending practical creativity with applied knowledge. The focus has been on innovation and diversification in offering more than 100 specialised programmes, falling within eleven themes that address the interests of young people and open up new horizons for expression and innovation.

On its first day, the lab saw a remarkable turnout of more than 550 participants from Sharjah Youth, the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy (SPSA), the Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club, and the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation. This reflects Sharjah's commitment to strengthening community partnerships and constructive interaction with local community bodies, institutions, and departments in the Emirate of Sharjah, serving the interests of future generations.

This supports the vision of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators: "A community partner in building and empowering informed and influential generations."