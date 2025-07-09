China discovers significant source of lithium ores in Hunan

CHANGSHA, China, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) -- China has discovered a massive lithium ore deposit totalling 490 million tonnes in Central Hunan Province, according to the provincial department of natural resources.

The deposit, categorised as an altered granite-type lithium deposit, contains approximately 1.31 million tonnes of lithium oxide, China Daily quoted the department as saying.

In addition to lithium, the deposit also contains other minerals, including rubidium, tungsten and tin, the department added.

The China Geological Survey under the Ministry of Natural Resources said in January the country's lithium reserves had increased to 16.5 percent of the global total, propelling it to the second place in the world rankings.

This discovery is expected to accelerate the shifting landscape of global investment in battery metals. International mining companies have already been raising exploration budgets for lithium projects across the globe, and China’s new find could intensify the competition for securing future supplies.