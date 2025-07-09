UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Vanuatu

VANUATU, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Tafaq, UAE Ambassador to Australia and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Solomon Islands and the Independent State of Samoa, presented his credentials as Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Vanuatu to Nikenike Vurobaravu, President of Vanuatu.

Al Tafaq conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Vurobaravu, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Vanuatu.

For his part, President Vurobaravu conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further progress and development for the government and people of the UAE.

President Vurobaravu wished the ambassador success in his duties to further strengthen bilateral relations across various fields between the two countries.

For his part, Al Tafaq expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Vanuatu and his keenness to enhance bilateral relations across various sectors to contribute to consolidating ties between both nations.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Vanuatu and ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.