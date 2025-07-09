Ten dead after bridge collapses in India's Gujarat

NEW DELHI, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Ten people have died after the collapse of a bridge in India's western state of Gujarat, broadcaster NDTV reported on Wednesday.

Five to six vehicles fell into the Mahisagar river after a slab of the Gambhira bridge, located on the river which connects central Gujarat and Saurashtra regions of the state, collapsed, Gujarat's Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered a detailed technical investigation into the cause of the collapse.