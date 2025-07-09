UAE delegation visits Lloyd's of London to explore cooperation

LONDON, 9th July 2025 (WAM) -- A UAE delegation visited Lloyd's of London, the world's leading insurance market providing specialist insurance services to businesses in over 200 countries and territories.

The visit aimed to enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness in the maritime transport and insurance landscape through joining forces and sharing experiences with one of the world’s leading insurance businesses.

The delegation was headed by Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure for Maritime Transport Affairs, included high-level representatives of port authorities in Fujairah, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, alongside maritime shipping and insurance experts.

During the visit, the two sides explored ways to enhance cooperation in maritime insurance and re-insurance and in developing innovative maritime risk management solutions, in line with global trade dynamics, and contributing to the enhancement of supply chain resilience and sustainability.

The delegation was briefed on the operational mechanisms within Lloyd’s of London, including insurance pricing models, claims management, reinsurance mechanisms, and the compliance and governance systems associated with the sector.

The visit also included field tours and meetings with some of the market’s leading experts and decision-makers.

During these meetings, Al Malek affirmed that the UAE possesses an integrated maritime ecosystem, considered one of the most advanced in the region, and that the country continues to enhance its maritime policies and legislation in line with the highest international standards.

She stated, “The visit to Lloyd’s of London represents a pivotal step in our efforts to build a strong network of relationships with leading global maritime insurance institutions and to benefit from their expertise in developing the national maritime insurance market and stimulating the maritime business environment in the UAE.”

She emphasised the importance of establishing a sustainable model of cooperation that supports the UAE’s aspirations for global leadership in maritime and logistics services.

