44 interns join Lockheed Martin’s advanced technology internship in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 9th July 2025 (WAM) -- Lockheed Martin recently launched the latest edition of its summer internship programme at the Centre for Innovation and Security Solutions (CISS) in Abu Dhabi, welcoming 44 aspiring engineers, scientists and future leaders.

This year’s record-breaking class builds on the momentum of the 2024 summer intake of 32 participants, reflecting Lockheed Martin’s continued commitment to developing talent in the United Arab Emirates and shaping the next generation of innovators in defence, aerospace, and advanced technology.

The 2025 summer cohort includes UAE nationals, U.S. citizens, and residents representing 16 other nationalities.

Six students have traveled from the United States, Singapore, India and Italy, underscoring the UAE’s emergence as a global destination for innovation. All interns were selected through a rigorous, merit-based process based on academic excellence, technical skills and leadership potential.

“Lockheed Martin is a global leader in advancing defence innovation, where high-tech meets high impact,” said Gen. John “Mick” Nicholson, U.S. Army (Ret.), chief executive of Lockheed Martin Middle East. “In the UAE, we are developing future-ready talent through hands-on experience and practical learning. By working together, we are not only supporting national security, but also helping to grow the economy, strengthen STEM skills, and advance the country’s long-term capabilities.”

This summer, interns will collaborate with Lockheed Martin engineers on five advanced projects focused on space systems, artificial intelligence (AI) and simulation. Project themes include lunar base construction using 3D-printed regolith, autonomous foreign debris detection for aviation safety, modular vertical takeoff and landing uncrewed aircraft design, and immersive cockpit simulator development. Interns will also engage in systems planning and applied innovation.

“This is more than a training programme. It is a long-term investment in the UAE’s talent pipeline and sovereign capabilities,” said Hala Majeed, manager of Lockheed Martin CISS. “These students are turning knowledge into impact by working on real-world challenges and building the advanced skills needed to lead in critical sectors and technology domains.”

Since 2017, the CISS internship programme has graduated over 250 students. Alumni have gone on to build careers in aerospace, engineering, and public service, joining organisations such as EDGE Group, Tawazun, Mubadala, the Ministry of Defence, Dubai Police, TII, Khalifa University, AMMROC, GAL, and more than a dozen startups, tech firms, and industry partners. Lockheed Martin has also hired 14 Emirati interns into high-priority national security programs, underscoring its long-term investment in local talent.

The programme supports national goals for STEM education, workforce development, and industrial self-reliance, while deepening U.S.-UAE collaboration on innovation, research, and talent development.

