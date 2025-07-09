Lunate adds HSBC as Authorised Participant for its ETF range

ABU DHABI, 9th July 2025 (WAM) -- Lunate, an independent Abu Dhabi-based global investment management firm, today announced the addition of HSBC Bank UK (“HSBC”) as an Authorised Participant (“AP”) for both Lunate’s UCITS and Securities and Commodities Authority (“SCA”) regulated ETF ranges, marking the first international AP to join Lunate’s ETF platform and the seventh AP on the range of ETFs.

The appointment grows Lunate’s partnership with HSBC, one of the largest banking and financial services institutions in the world, serving more than 40 million customers. As a major provider of liquidity in the international ETF market, the addition of HSBC as an AP further extends the appeal of Lunate’s ETFs by enhancing liquidity and trading accessibility for its clients. HSBC’s global footprint and scale will drive greater visibility for Lunate’s ETF products, supporting its strategy to expand and diversify the investor base of its public markets offering.

Sherif Salem, Partner & Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said, “We are pleased to appoint HSBC as our first international AP, marking a key milestone in the expansion of the ETF ecosystem in the UAE stock markets. This appointment reinforces our commitment to further developing the ETF landscape in the UAE. By partnering with leading global institutions of HSBC’s calibre, we are enhancing the value we offer to investors in the region and globally.”

Nabeel Albloushi, Head of Markets and Securities Services, MENAT at HSBC, said, “Our appointment as the first international Authorised Participant on Lunate’s ETF platform highlights the strength of our partnership and shared ambition to expand market access in the UAE. This milestone with Lunate and ADX reflects HSBC’s commitment to advancing accessible, efficient capital markets and supporting the UAE’s growing ETF landscape.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of ADX, stated, “We congratulate Lunate and HSBC on their partnership, which reinforces global confidence in the UAE’s financial markets by broadening access to innovative and sustainable investment opportunities. This collaboration is expected to further support long-term capital growth across the market. With 16 ETFs listed on ADX, this collaboration supports long-term growth and strengthens our efforts to provide investors with future-focused opportunities, contributing to the continued development of Abu Dhabi’s dynamic and diversified financial landscape.”

Lunate is a pioneer in the regional ETF sector, offering a full suite of market ETFs listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM). Its products provide individuals and institutions with an efficient and cost-effective way to build diversified long-term investment portfolios. Lunate’s range of UCITS and local ETFs currently consists of 18 equity and fixed-income funds offering exposure to several developed and emerging markets.