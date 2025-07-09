M42, GE HealthCare join forces to advance AI-Enabled Patient Care

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) -- M42, a global health leader powered by technology, artificial intelligence and genomics, will collaborate with GE HealthCare, a global innovator in medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled digital solutions, to enhance diagnostic precision and deliver more personalised patient outcomes, marking a significant step forward in the future of smart healthcare in the UAE.

M42 and GE HealthCare will harness their combined strengths in advanced AI-powered solutions and explore collaborative go-to-market initiatives to deliver smarter, more connected healthcare in the region, with a focus on improving both clinical and operational efficiency.

Leveraging M42’s advanced AI, data and technology platforms alongside GE HealthCare’s deep expertise in medical technology and product development, this collaboration will focus on co-developing innovative solutions to tackle pain points in healthcare systems and help support business and operational outcomes.

By integrating AI with multimodal data analysis, M42 and GE HealthCare aim to accelerate product development and further position the region as a growing hub for life sciences innovation.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer at M42, said, “Our collaboration with GE HealthCare is another step forward in M42’s journey to disrupt traditional healthcare systems and positively impact people. By combining our strengths, we will be developing and deploying tech-enabled solutions to tackle the toughest challenges in the healthcare sector, delivering real, measurable outcomes for both patients and health systems. Together, we aren’t just reimagining the future of precision medicine and smart care; we’re building it here in the UAE and scaling it to the world.”

Konstantinos Deligiannis, EAGM (Eurasian and African Growth Markets), President of GE HealthCare, added, “We are committed to driving precision care through innovation and collaboration. Our collaboration with M42 represents a powerful convergence of advanced AI, data, and clinical expertise, and is a testament to our shared vision of delivering smarter, more connected healthcare solutions that improve outcomes for patients everywhere.”

Leveraging the UAE’s innovation-friendly ecosystem, this partnership reflects the country’s ambition to lead in global health innovation by advancing world-class, patient-centered care. In partnering with a global health tech giant, M42 continues to progress smarter, more personalised care for communities in the UAE and beyond.

M42’s Diaverum business has taken 30 years of dialysis know-how to develop an AI-powered digital platform that not only reduces hospital stays, but has decreased the mortality rate, predicting thrombotic events before they occur.

M42 has also developed and deployed Med42 LLM model, a large language model designed for clinical use cases and available for research use as an open-source solution.

The company’s AIRIS-TB conducts 2,000 AI-powered chest X-ray examinations daily to screen for tuberculosis against 200 conducted via conventional methods.

