Abdulla Al Hamed receives White Paper from TRENDS on Global Media Congress

ABU DHABI, 9th July 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, received a White Paper prepared by TRENDS Research & Advisory as a knowledge partner on the outcomes of the Global Media Congress 2024.

This occurred during a meeting at the National Media Office headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Al Hamed received a delegation from TRENDS led by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory.

The meeting, which was attended by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al-Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office; Nasser Al Ali, Head of Administrative and Media Affairs at TRENDS; and Elyazia Al-Hosani, Deputy Head of Media Affairs at TRENDS, discussed the key recommendations and insights included in the White Paper.

The paper focused on the challenges and opportunities arising from the intersection of media and AI and strategies to enhance content creation in light of rapid digital transformations.

During the meeting, he stressed that TRENDS represents a leading model for think tanks that offer scholarly analysis to support decision-making. He commended the Center’s rigorous research activity, led by a distinguished group of national talents. He underlined the importance of deepening cooperation to serve the UAE’s media and research agendas.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Al Ali expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in TRENDS by Abdulla bin Butti Al Hamed, affirming that “this partnership reflects the integration between research activity and media work to keep pace with future requirements and challenges."

Dr. Al Ali added, “We value Al Hamed’s keenness on strengthening the partnership with TRENDS and look forward to deeper collaboration in the coming period.”

