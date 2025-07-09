Removal of UAE from EU list of high-risk third countries for AML/CFT testament to exceptional diplomatic efforts led by Abdullah bin Zayed: Saqr Ghobash

ABU DHABI, 9th July 2025 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), praised the European Parliament’s decision to remove the UAE from the list of high-risk third countries for money laundering and terrorist financing.

He emphasised that the decision is a testament to the UAE’s advanced standing in establishing a robust and integrated regulatory and legislative framework that adheres to the highest international standards.

FNC Speaker commended the exceptional diplomatic efforts led by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, noting that these efforts were instrumental in achieving this significant milestone.

He highlighted how this success reflects the wise leadership’s approach in promoting transparency, openness, and international cooperation.

Ghobash also underscored the strategic partnership between the FNC and the European Parliament, stressing the importance of building on this progress to expand parliamentary cooperation and enhance coordination on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

FNC Speaker noted that the decision paves the way for new opportunities in economic and trade collaboration and directly contributes to accelerating the ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement between the UAE and the EU. This, he said, serves mutual interests and supports sustainable growth and economic prosperity for both parties.