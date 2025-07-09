Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation launches Summer Camp 2025 for Gifted Students

DUBAI, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has launched the 2025 Summer Camp for Gifted Students under the theme "Skills of Tomorrow".

The programme officially opened yesterday at Al Shindagha Museum, welcoming around 130 gifted and innovative students from across the UAE.

Held over two weeks, the camp provides a specialised learning environment aimed at nurturing future-ready skills, fostering creative thinking, and developing students’ leadership potential.

Following a tour of selected camp activities at the Foundation’s headquarters, Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Foundation, stated, “The summer camp for gifted students is a pivotal initiative in our efforts to provide educational and knowledge-based opportunities during the school break. It aligns with the Foundation’s broader commitment to supporting national strategies that empower a generation capable of innovation and global competitiveness. This year’s theme, Skills of Tomorrow, reflects our dedication to creating advanced learning environments that expand students’ knowledge, instill a spirit of entrepreneurship, and cultivate social responsibility. We are proud that this program contributes to preparing promising national talents equipped with the skills and competencies needed to shape the future with confidence and excellence.”

He also commended the contributions of key partners, including Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, DP World, and the Thukher Social Club, among others, for enriching the program with specialised educational activities.

Running until July 24, the programme offers 12 specialised training tracks spanning scientific and technical skills, along with hands-on workshops and field visits.