Shurooq unveils Sharjah’s summer playground through 18 destinations

SHARJAH, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) -- As the summer heat rises, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is inviting residents and visitors to discover a more refined way to experience summer.

Through a curated selection of 18 cultural and leisure destinations across different cities in the emirate, Shurooq has positioned Sharjah as a destination where the season’s heat is met with well-designed, family-friendly, and culturally engaging alternatives.

Shurooq’s two standout coastal destinations, Khorfakkan Beach and Al Heera Beach, offer the longest beachfronts in their areas, each stretching 3.5 km along beautiful, well-developed shores. Whether you're after seaside adventure or peaceful moments by the water, both beaches are set up for memorable summer escapes.

At Khorfakkan Beach, the dramatic backdrop of the Hajar Mountains meets turquoise waters in a setting perfect for thrill-seekers and beach lovers alike. From kayaking and jet skiing to football and padel courts, there’s plenty to do, or simply unwind at one of the 21+ F&B spots serving everything from local flavours to international bites. Art murals, shaded spots, and boat tours make it a lively destination for families and groups.

Al Heera Beach, the longest beach in Sharjah city, delivers a more relaxed vibe along the northern coast. Visitors can cycle along the oceanfront track, browse 17 retail and dining outlets, or find a shady corner to catch a sunset. It’s ideal for a slow-paced day in the sea breeze.

This summer, both destinations are also hosting the Marine Summer Camp, run in collaboration with the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, taking place at Al Heera Beach in July, and moving to Khorfakkan Beach in August. The activities include kayaking, beach soccer, swimming and other water sports and activities.

Both beaches prioritise comfort with well-maintained showers, private family cabanas, and lush seating areas ensure seamless full-day visits.

Al Majaz Waterfront and Al Qasba present a more urban take on leisure.These family-favourite spots combine shaded green parks, fountains, playgrounds, and waterfront promenades. These renowned destinations also include an array of retail options including cafés and restaurants; with 23 units at Al Majaz Waterfront and 21 at Al Qasba. Regular seasonal events bring these areas to life year-round, making them go-to destinations for locals and tourists alike. As part of its summer offerings, Masrah Al Qasba will host a family-friendly production of Pinocchio from 29th to 31st August—one of several timeless classics being staged this year in collaboration with renowned theatre company ‘H2 Productions’.

Located opposite ‘The Flag Island’, surrounded by the picturesque waters of Sharjah’s Khalid Lagoon, Al Montazah Parks brings family fun and adventure to the summer months with water slides, splash zones, amusement rides, and special performances and children workshops on weekends. The award-winning Pearl’s Kingdom, the largest waterpark in Sharjah, features more than 35 attractions catering to families with children of all ages.

Meanwhile, the adjacent Island of Legends offers a diverse range of land-based rides in a nostalgic storybook setting. The destination also includes women-only days and extended opening hours until midnight, providing further flexibility for summer enjoyment.

For travellers in search of privacy and peace, Shurooq’s Sharjah Collection provides distinctive boutique retreats to provide an unforgettable experience and summer offers.

Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba; accessible either by private boat or via golf cart transfer from the parking area; offers private waterfront tents nestled within a protected mangrove forest, blending marine views with complete seclusion.

Al Faya Retreat, resting within the incredible desert landscape of Sharjah, features meticulously restored historic buildings transformed into a contemporary sanctuary with private saltwater pools and a self-operated spa featuring a Himalayan salt inhalation room with desert views, herbal sauna, sun room, and swimming pool.

Al Badayer Retreat, an authentically styled desert fort surrounded by majestic dunes, immerses guests in Bedouin-inspired luxury with private plunge pools, an amphitheatre, health club, stargazing decks, and curated desert excursions like dune and camel tours. Najd Al Meqsar; restored atop Khorfakkan’s 100-year-old mountain village; continues the Sharjah Collection’s theme of immersing guests in heritage without sacrificing privacy, luxury or modern comforts; where visitors can explore trails to Al Meqsar Fortress, Al Rafisah Dam, and ancient petroglyphs. Al Rayaheen Retreat, the latest addition in Khorfakkan and a hidden heritage gem, offers 18 meticulously crafted houses built in traditional style, set around a tranquil.

Completing the luxury landscape is The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah & The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim; a GHM managed property within the Heart of Sharjah, and a multi-award-winning hotel that masterfully blends Emirati heritage with contemporary luxury across 65 rooms/suites in restored 100-year-old houses. Its exclusive Serai Wing; 12 unique rooms and suites in a historic pearl merchant residences; offers private pools and jacuzzis providing the ultimate private staycation. Guests to the hotel and the newly added wing can enjoy spa, pools, fitness, and signature restaurants; all complemented with exclusive summer offers.

“The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah”, is also offering special packages combining a stay with curated heritage tours in “Heart of Sharjah” and access to “Al Montazah Parks”. This provides an immersive cultural journey, honouring Sharjah's past while delivering sophisticated 5-star comfort.

Cultural spaces across Sharjah remain active through summer with innovative programming. House of Wisdom is running interactive children’s camps centred around folklore, AI, and design thinking; perfect for keeping young minds engaged during school holidays.

Al Noor Island, home to the emirate’s first and only Butterfly House, provides a climate-controlled environment housing exotic butterfly species, complemented by shaded walking paths and outdoor art installations nestled among more than 70,000 plants.

Elsewhere, Maraya Art Centre and 1971 - Design Space offer rotating exhibitions and workshops, including the current exhibition “Niche” by Nuhayr Zein exploring sustainable leather, plus a summer camp starting July 14th. Heart of Sharjah continues to present the region’s cultural roots through guided heritage tours, its restored architecture, bustling traditional souqs, and art galleries featuring works courtesy of the Sharjah Art Foundation.

Mleiha National Park rounds out the summer circuit with a mix of archaeology and adventure, designed to be both educational and enjoyable. The indoor Mleiha Archaeological Centre allows visitors to explore over 210,000 years of history, while outdoor activities are timed for cooler parts of the day; sunset fossil walks, and stargazing. The nearby Sky Adventures, the first licensed paragliding centre in the UAE, adds aerial thrills to the park offering a 30% summer discount rate as well till September 30th.

While Shurooq’s diverse destinations shine as must-do experiences throughout the year, they offer the perfect curated escape from the summer heat. From relaxing beach days and thrilling waterparks to enriching cultural discoveries, serene heritage escapes, and nature-driven luxury, every location provides exceptional experiences without compromise, making Sharjah an essential destination this summer.

