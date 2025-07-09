Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new direct flights to Sialkot in Pakistan

SHARJAH, 9th July 2025 (WAM) -- Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, today announced the launch of a new service connecting Zayed International Airport and Sialkot International Airport in Pakistan.

Starting July 17, the new route will operate three times a week, offering passengers a direct and affordable travel between Abu Dhabi and Sialkot, expanding the carrier’s growing network in Pakistan beyond its existing flights to Faisalabad and Multan.

Schedule to Sialkot International Airport, effective July 17, 2025 (all times local).

Sialkot, one of Pakistan’s key industrial and export hubs, is a city and capital of Sialkot District located in the north-east of the Punjab province in Pakistan at the foot of Kashmir hills near the Chenab River. This service is tailored to meet the increasing demand from business travellers and the large expatriate community connecting the two regions.





