DP World Egyp handles largest-ever specialist vessel carrying slag cargo at Ain Sokhna Port

AIN SOKHNA, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) – DP World has handled the largest-ever specialist vessel carrying slag cargo at Ain Sokhna Port, marking another milestone in its bulk cargo operations.

This call at Ain Sokhna Port follows a series of recent handling achievements by DP World Egypt, which included an LNG vessel docking, record iron ore delivery, and major cruise ship arrival, reflecting the broad economic impact of the terminal.

The vessel, MV KEEPER, with an overall length (LOA) of 289 metres and carrying 152,150 metric tonnes of slag metal, sets a new operational record at the terminal.

The shipment forms part of a broader commercial agreement, which will see the terminal handle approximately 300,000 tonnes in total, a significant increase compared to previous cargo volumes.

CEO Mohammed Shihab said: “The successful handling of MV KEEPER reflects the results of our continued investment in Egypt’s trade infrastructure, through our multi-purpose terminal, integrated end-to-end logistics solutions, and the operational excellence of our team.

“It reinforces our commitment to supporting Egypt’s key industrial sectors and showcases the country’s growing capacity to meet global commerce demands, supported by our world-class logistics capabilities.”