KRASNOYARSK, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Scientists from the Krasnoyarsk Science Centre of the Russian Academy of Sciences, working with colleagues from Mongolia, and China, have developed a coal processing method that offers a cleaner, more efficient alternative to traditional use, according to TV BRICS.

The technology converts up to 97.5% of coal into polyaromatic hydrocarbons and resins – valuable raw materials for high-tech carbon products – while generating minimal waste and much lower levels of the carcinogen benzo[a]pyrene. This is reported by the official website of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The international research team believes the technology could provide a sustainable option for the coal sector, helping to move beyond conventional coal burning. The materials produced can be used in making carbon fibre and other high-tech products.

The process involves dissolving coal in special liquid. When heated to around 380°C, the coal breaks down and turns into a concentrated mixture of polyaromatic hydrocarbons. Importantly, the choice of solvent influences the quality of the final product, particularly its aromatic structure, which determines properties like heat resistance and chemical stability – essential for carbon composites. The team found that coal tar as a solvent produced the most aromatic and chemically valuable material.

One of the major advantages of the method is its lower environmental impact. The content of benzo[a]pyrene in the processed material is much lower than in traditional coal tar pitch, and longer processing times help reduce harmful substances even further. Waste is kept to a minimum – no more than 8 per cent regardless of the solvent used – helping to cut down on pollutants released into the environment.