Latifa bint Mohammed witnesses MoU signing between Dubai Culture, Dubai Health to launch ‘Art for Good’ initiative

DUBAI, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Dubai Culture and Dubai Health.

The MoU seeks to enhance strategic collaboration and expand the scope of joint initiatives between the two entities. It reflects a shared commitment to enriching Dubai’s cultural landscape, supporting its healthcare ecosystem, and deepening society’s appreciation for the arts.

The partnership aligns with the emirate’s Quality of Life Strategy and underscores the role of creativity in shaping a more vibrant, connected, and forward-looking city.

The MoU was signed by Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, and Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health.

The MoU outlines the activation of the ‘Art for Good – Health Pillar’ initiative, which aims to enrich healthcare environments by embedding art and creativity within Dubai Health’s facilities and services through innovative, human-centered approaches.

The agreement also sets the foundation for a unified framework that enables artists, creatives, and cultural practitioners to contribute meaningfully to projects that support healing and strengthen social bonds within healthcare settings.

It reflects the mutual commitment of Dubai Culture and Dubai Health to advancing Dubai’s vision through inter-agency collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the introduction of creative programmes. Together, the two parties will monitor and assess the outcomes of these efforts to inform future activities that elevate quality of life and reinforce the role of culture in community wellbeing.

Hala Badri affirmed that Dubai continues to strengthen its standing as one of the world’s most dynamic cities to live, work, and inspire creativity, an achievement made possible by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, whose belief in the power of investing in people, enhancing quality of life, and empowering individuals has laid the foundation for a competitive, human-centred economy.

She emphasised that the activation of the Health Pillar under the ‘Art for Good’ initiative will deepen the connection between culture and wellbeing, stating: “Dubai has long embraced the power of the arts to inspire, uplift, and connect. Through our cultural strategies, we are committed to embedding creativity in every facet of life, including healthcare. Art has the unique ability to open hearts, foster dialogue, and instil hope. In clinical settings, it becomes a vital tool of emotional support and recovery, creating healing environments that care for both body and spirit.”

She further affirmed that the MoU between Dubai Culture and Dubai Health marks a meaningful step toward achieving the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, particularly in promoting health, family cohesion, education, and social wellbeing: “This initiative reflects our dedication to integrating artistic expression into everyday life, creating spaces where creativity can thrive and make a difference. It also opens new doors for our creative community to contribute to the public good, offering their vision and voice to support healing and enhance the quality of life across the emirate.”

Dr. Amer Sharif emphasised that the partnership between Dubai Health and Dubai Culture sets a benchmark for collaboration among government entities in Dubai, bringing healthcare and cultural synergy together in the service of the community.

He noted that the ‘Art for Good – Health Edition’ initiative reflects Dubai Health’s belief in the transformative power of the arts, helping to create spaces that support patients’ physical and emotional recovery and contribute to a better quality of life for all.

Dr. Amer Sharif said, “At Dubai Health, we believe holistic care goes beyond clinical treatment to include mental and emotional wellbeing. This initiative is a step towards integrating art into care settings, enhancing the patient experience in line with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and supporting the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to build a more efficient and sustainable healthcare system.”

He added, “We remain committed to building an ecosystem that puts people first. The healing journey begins with the environment around each patient. With this in mind, we are focused on driving meaningful change, always guided by our ‘Patients First’ promise.”



