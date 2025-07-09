ADAA hosts 2nd Community of Practice for internal auditors

ABU DHABI, 9th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA), in collaboration with the UAE Accountability Authority and the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, has held the second edition of the Community of Practice (CoP) for internal auditors in entities subject to ADAA’s mandate.

The strategic initiative reflects the ongoing efforts of accountability authorities across the UAE to enhance the quality and effectiveness of internal audit practices, promote transparency, integrity, and accountability, and strengthen governance across local and federal government entities.

The community engaged more than 300 participants, including heads and senior officials of internal audit departments and governance specialists across Abu Dhabi and the UAE. This edition was distinguished by the participation of internal audit officials in federal entities in addition to the involvement of the UAE Internal Audit Association.

The agenda covered key topics such as updates on auditing regulations and standards; enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of those charged with governance; Digital transformation in internal auditing, and a panel discussion focused on the Role of Internal Audit in Enhancing the Quality of Statutory Audit Outcomes.

This Community of Practice marks a significant step towards institutional integration among regulatory bodies and internal audit practitioners, supporting safeguard public resources and advancing governance best practices.

