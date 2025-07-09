SRTA launches home service for senior citizens

SHARJAH, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has launched a new initiative offering at-home services to senior citizens and individuals with chronic illnesses. The move aims to ease access to SRTA’s services without requiring these priority groups to visit the authority’s premises—part of its commitment to inclusive, flexible public service.

Specially trained staff will visit beneficiaries in their homes using a fully equipped mobile vehicle to complete necessary transactions on-site. The service targets those whose health conditions hinder mobility, particularly elderly citizens who were previously required to be present in person to update records or complete taxi plate-related paperwork.

Yousef Khamis Mohammed Al Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, said the initiative reflects the authority’s social responsibility and aligns with Sharjah’s vision to be a senior-friendly city. “It’s a shift in how we provide services—going to those who need us instead of waiting for them to come,” he noted.

To qualify, the applicant must provide a medical report confirming their condition and show that no authorised representative is available to act on their behalf. Requests can be submitted by the individual or their first-degree relatives. All paperwork is completed on-site by visiting staff.

SRTA has dedicated a contact line at 600525252 for elderly residents or their relatives to request assistance. The service operates on a flexible schedule to suit users’ needs. This initiative builds on past efforts by SRTA to enhance service efficiency and promote Sharjah’s status as a model age-inclusive city.