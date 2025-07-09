Hamdan bin Zayed inspects infrastructure projects, meets with citizens in Al Sila’

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has inspected underway infrastructure projects and service facilities in Al Sila’.

H.H. was briefed on their progress and on future development plans aimed at enhancing quality of life in the city.

As part of the visit, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed also met with UAE Nationals at the Al Sila' City Majlis to listen to their needs and viewpoints.

H.H. emphasised the leadership’s keenness to engage with citizens, attend to their needs, and support development in Al Dhafra Region, demonstrating the depth of the bond between the UAE’s wise leadership and their people.

