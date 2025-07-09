UAE President, Armenian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, where His Highness welcomed the Armenian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, and conveyed his best wishes for continued prosperity and wellbeing to the people of Armenia.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Prime Minister discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields, with a particular focus on the economic, investment and development sectors, in a manner that serves the shared interests of both countries and contributes to the progress and prosperity of their peoples.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern. In this context, His Highness expressed the UAE’s support for all efforts aimed at reinforcing stability and security across the Caucasus region. He emphasised the UAE’s longstanding approach of supporting peace and security at both the regional and global levels through dialogue and diplomacy.

His Highness also reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to working closely with the Republic of Armenia to advance mutual development and prosperity and to support the aspirations of both nations toward sustainable growth.

The Armenian Prime Minister thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his continued support in strengthening bilateral relations, and he affirmed Armenia’s keenness to further develop cooperation across all fields.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of Supreme Council for National Security; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant of Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; Dr. Nariman Al Mulla, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Armenia; and several senior officials.

Also present was the accompanying delegation of the Armenian Prime Minister, which included a number of ministers and senior officials.

Upon his arrival at Abu Dhabi’s Presidential Airport earlier in the day, the Armenian Prime Minister was received by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with several senior officials.