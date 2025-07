TARRAGONA, Spain, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) – Hundreds of Spanish firefighters on Wednesday brought a forest fire under control after burning more than 3,000 hectares over the past three days near Tarragona, a port city in northeastern Spain’s Catalonia region.

More than 450 firefighters backed by helicopters and planes were deployed to put the fire under control.

According to Catalan rangers, the protected Els Ports natural park makes up 30% of the affected area.