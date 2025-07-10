UN Security Council welcomes peace deal between DR Congo, Rwanda

NEW YORK, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Nations Security Council has welcomed the peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda signed on 27th June in the United States capital, Washington, DC.

In a statement, the members of the Security Council welcomed the peace deal and expressed their deep appreciation to the United States, Qatar, and the African Union for their facilitation efforts.

The council members urged the parties to fully honour their commitments under the peace agreement and in line with UN Security Council resolution 2773. They expressed their determination to actively support the two countries in implementing and following up on this agreement.