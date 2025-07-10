Lucid Air Grand Touring sets new record of 1,205 km on single charge

MUNICH, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Lucid Group, Inc. has set a new Guinness World Records title for the longest journey by an electric car on a single charge last weekend.

Covering a range of 1,205 kilometres without charging, the Lucid Air Grand Touring1 conducted its record-breaking journey between St. Moritz, Switzerland and Munich, Germany, including alpine roads, highways, and secondary roads.

Lucid exceeded the previous record for the longest journey of 1,045 kilometres set in June 2025 by 160 kilometres.

Lucid is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world.