MoFA, Ministry of Justice launch International Judicial Cooperation Service

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, has announced the launch of the International Judicial Cooperation Service, a key initiative introduced under the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in transforming the delivery of government services by establishing a fully integrated digital system that enhances international judicial cooperation through a unified digital platform that connects MoFA, the Ministry of Justice, the UAE’s diplomatic missions abroad, and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

The newly updated service is accessible through a centralised digital channel that directly connects the UAE’s diplomatic missions abroad, foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Justice.

Designed to simplify and accelerate cross-border judicial procedures, the service allows for the secure and efficient exchange of judicial requests and related documents in three streamlined steps. By automating these procedures, the service significantly reduces delays associated with traditional workflows and helps unify the journey of request processing both within the country and internationally.

This achievement builds on the two ministries' previous recognition in the first edition of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Awards. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was awarded in the Innovative Solutions category for its Smart Mission project, which successfully eliminated 80 percent of its bureaucratic procedures. The Ministry of Justice received first place in the Best Government Team category, recognising its outstanding role in reducing procedural burdens across the UAE government.

Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that this collaboration with the Ministry of Justice reflects the directives of the UAE’s visionary leadership and supports the broader national strategy to foster inter-agency integration and deliver government services that meet users’ expectations.

He noted that the International Judicial Cooperation Service is part of a broader package of initiatives by MoFA aimed at enhancing coordination frameworks and simplifying processes for foreign missions accredited to the UAE.

By introducing a unified digital system, the service enables the swift and efficient exchange of judicial requests and supporting documents, contributing to improved government performance and overall quality of life for all members of society.

