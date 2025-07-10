RAK Ruler honours educators, students, institutions from across emirate

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, reaffirmed that education is a fundamental pillar of human development and a key driver of comprehensive and sustainable growth. He described it as the most effective investment in shaping the future.

His remarks came during a ceremony held at the Ras Al Khaimah Cultural Centre, where he honoured the winners of the 19th annual RAK - Awards for Educational Excellence.

H.H. Sheikh Saud stated, “Education shapes the strength and character of our nation. It opens doors for individuals, connects communities, and drives long-term progress. On this day, we recognise those who are dedicated to shaping minds, guiding future leaders, and contributing to the continued growth of our Emirate.

"Their work reflects the values we hold dear in Ras Al Khaimah - ambition, compassion, and service to others. By supporting our educators, students, and institutions, we are investing in a future defined by resilience, knowledge, and opportunity.”

The awards ceremony gathered leaders, educators, students, and families in celebration of progress, perseverance and promise. With 71 award recipients across 38 categories, the event spotlighted exceptional contributions from the Emirate’s diverse education ecosystem - spanning early learning centres, schools, universities, and parent communities.

The awards reflect a comprehensive approach to excellence by celebrating achievements in academic performance, student wellbeing, innovation in teaching, environmental stewardship, and impactful educational research. From forward-thinking AI programmes and STEAM initiatives to inclusive classrooms and green campus projects, each winner demonstrated tangible impact, strong leadership, and a commitment to continuous improvement.

Launched in 2004 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the RAK – Awards for Educational Excellence is one of the emirate’s leading initiatives in the education sector. The award aims to promote a culture of excellence and celebrate outstanding achievements in the field of education.