Tadej Pogačar takes Tour de France Yellow Jersey after storming time trial

PARIS, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) --

Riding to second place in the stage 5 individual time trial, Tadej Pogačar took control of the Tour de France and pulled on the Yellow Jersey for the first time this year. The three-time champion was bettered only by Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) on the 33km-long course, putting more than a minute into many of his rivals.

Losing only half a second per kilometre to the time trial world champion, Evenepoel, Pogačar came home just 16 seconds down on the Belgian. With the time of 36:58 enough to see Pogačar finish second on stage 5, the road race world champion moves into the lead of the race with a 42-second advantage over the second-placed Evenepoel.

Not content with Yellow, Pogačar also now leads both the King of the Mountains and Points classifications heading into stage 6. The Slovenian spoke of his delight with his performance after the stage, before turning his attention to the days ahead.

Elsewhere, Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate João Almeida produced a respectable ride to place eighth on the day, leaving him seventh place in the general classification.

The Portuguese rider has enjoyed a stellar season to date and with less than two minutes separating himself in seventh from Pogačar in Yellow, the 26-year-old will remain a crucial card to play for the Emirati squad as the race heads deeper into the race.

After the first test against the clock of this year’s Tour de France, over one minute now separates Pogačar in Yellow from two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) in fourth. The Danish rider is 1:13 behind the UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader, with Arkéa-B&B Hotels’ Kévin Vauquelin producing a stellar time trial to position him in third overall.