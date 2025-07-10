GWU, International Telecommunication Union to advance women’s digital empowerment

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Women's Union (GWU) participated in the high-level meeting of the Network of Women Ministers and Leaders in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), held in Geneva on Wednesday as part of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS+20) Forum.

The union's participation aligns with the UAE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen international partnerships in the field of women's digital empowerment.

As part of the forum, a joint declaration was signed between the General Women's Union and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in the presence of Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, and Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the ITU.

The declaration aims to enhance collaboration in empowering women and girls with digital skills and fostering technological development.

This partnership stems from the mutual commitment of both parties to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 5 on achieving gender equality. It seeks to promote women's participation in the digital economy through various areas of cooperation, including: building digital capacity for women and girls, encouraging girls to pursue STEM education, and sharing best regional and international practices.

Al Suwaidi emphasised that this international cooperation reflects the UAE's wise leadership directives and the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

She stated that this agreement provides a valuable platform for collaboration with one of the leading UN organisations, supporting the expansion of programmes and initiatives aimed at strengthening the digital capabilities of women and girls.

She added, “We at the General Women’s Union take pride in being an active partner in building an inclusive and secure digital environment, one that enables women to play a central role in social and economic development through close cooperation with our international partners.”

In turn, ITU Secretary-General said, “The declaration with the General Women’s Union reflects our shared commitment for women and girls in the digital space, particularly those living in remote and underserved communities, so they can gain the skills, confidence and mentorship critical for building future careers.”

On her part, Eng. Ghalya Ali Al Mannaee, Chairwomen of Strategic Affairs and Development at the GWU, noted that the signing of this agreement reflects the GWU’s dedication to leveraging international partnerships to support women in the digital transformation journey both locally and globally.

She added, “We believe that digital empowerment is essential in the era of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. Through this partnership, we will develop impactful initiatives to enhance the digital skills of women and girls, opening new horizons for them in entrepreneurship, scientific research, and decision-making in the digital sphere.”

The signing of this agreement highlights the GWU’s commitment to expanding its contributions to pioneering global initiatives, in line with its pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s strategy for digital women's empowerment and its efforts to build an inclusive and sustainable digital society that reinforces the role of women.