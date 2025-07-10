Ajman University ranks 1st in UAE for ‘Partnerships for the Goals’, ‘Good Health and Wellbeing’'

AJMAN, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Ajman University has achieved a new global milestone by ranking in the 301–400 band in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2025, which assess how universities contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This prestigious and trusted international ranking includes 2,526 universities from 130 countries worldwide.

At the national level, Ajman University made notable progress, rising to 4th place in the UAE, moving up three positions from its 2024 ranking.

The university delivered an exceptional performance across several SDGs. It ranked #16 globally and #1 in the UAE for SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals –the only mandatory SDG for all participating institutions in the Impact Rankings. This goal requires universities to submit a comprehensive report demonstrating their contributions to all SDGs.

Ajman University also advanced from the Top 400 to the Top 200 globally in SDG 3: Good Health and Wellbeing, securing the 1st position nationally. Additionally, the university maintained its position in the Top 200 globally for SDG 13: Climate Action, continuing to lead among UAE universities in this area.