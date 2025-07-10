Sultan bin Ahmed grants UOS scholarships to top high school graduates

SHARJAH, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), has issued directives to allocate scholarships for the top-performing high school graduates across the UAE from various academic streams, enabling them to pursue their studies at the UOS.

The scholarships will cover full tuition fees for the entire duration of undergraduate study in any of the accredited academic programmes offered by the university.

The initiative aims to empower outstanding students to realise their academic and professional ambitions within a distinguished educational environment that adheres to the highest international standards.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah congratulated the top-performing students and their families, praising the efforts they made throughout their educational journey and their well-earned success. He affirmed that the UOS takes great pride in high achievers and diligent learners, offering them - and all students - the finest academic programmes that meet their aspirations, making the university a hub for excellence, research, and innovation.