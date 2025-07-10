Bank of Korea freezes key rate

SEOUL, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged Thursday to ensure financial stability amid concerns about rapid increases in housing prices and household debt.

In a widely expected decision, the Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) held its key rate steady at 2.5 percent during a rate-setting meeting in Seoul.

The move followed a rate cut in May, when the BOK lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points to support economic growth amid sluggish domestic demand and uncertainty stemming from the United States' sweeping tariff measures.

Thursday's decision underscores the BOK's focus on maintaining financial stability, despite ongoing pressure to support economic growth, according to Yonhap News Agency.

