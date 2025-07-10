Khalifa University honours top 10 academic achievers with full scholarships

ABU DHABI, 10th July 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology today honoured the UAE’s top 10 academic achievers from grade 12, offering full scholarships for undergraduate studies and providing a platform that will help them transition into the next phase of their academic journey.

During a ceremony organised at the university’s main campus, Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said, “We are delighted to honour the top 10 academic achievers in the UAE, demonstrating our status as an institution that nurtures the UAE’s future change makers and acknowledging talented students.

"The UAE’s top-ranked Khalifa University believes in effectively attracting the top talents, and by honouring these students, we provide them with an opportunity to become full-fledged future leaders.”

The students were later taken on a tour of campus facilities such as the Khalifa University Centre for Autonomous Robotics Systems (KU-CARS), the Advanced Research and Innovation Centre that focuses on aerospace, the Khalifa University Space Technology and Innovation Lab (KUSTIL), the Advanced Robotics Lab for Marine Studies and Research – equipped with wave and stream generation facilities.