Dubai to host 3rd edition of International Glass Manufacturing Show in April 2026

DUBAI, 10th July 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai is set to welcome the third edition of International Glass Manufacturing Show (IGMS 2026), taking place from 13th to 15th April 2026, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event will offer a specialised platform that underscores Dubai’s growing reputation as a regional and global hub for the advanced construction and façade industries.

IGMS 2026 stands as the most prominent event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, dedicated exclusively to the entire glass industry value chain—from raw materials, particularly silica sand, to cutting-edge finished products and innovative processing, cutting, and finishing technologies.

The event arrives at a significant time for the regional glass industry, which is witnessing a qualitative leap fuelled by rapid urban expansion, large-scale real estate developments, and growing demand for sustainable and smart construction solutions.

Regional governments' increased emphasis on green buildings and environmental standards is further accelerating the demand for energy-efficient, thermally, and acoustically insulated glass.

Dubai continues to assert its leadership as one of the region’s foremost commercial centres for the glass sector, leveraging the Arab world’s abundant raw materials and the UAE’s advanced logistics infrastructure that facilitates swift and efficient global market access. The nation’s strategic geographic location further enhances its role as a global trade and supply hub for high-purity industrial sand, a critical element in the production of clear, flat, and architectural glass used in next-generation projects and smart buildings.

The UAE’s silica sand market is currently witnessing robust growth, propelled by rising demand from the construction and glass manufacturing industries. IGMS 2026 is expected to host over 150 specialised international companies and attract approximately 17,000 visitors, including professionals, buyers, and decision-makers from across the globe. The exhibition represents a strategic opportunity to establish new partnerships and strengthen commercial presence in emerging African and Asian markets.

The event agenda will feature a comprehensive range of activities, including a specialised industry conference focused on the future of glass manufacturing in the digital era, high-level panel discussions, an awards ceremony recognising the most groundbreaking innovations in the glass sector, and tailored business-to-business meetings connecting manufacturers with potential buyers.

As part of the industrial integration initiative between the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, and Bahrain, the Regional National Programme, a key highlight of the International Glass Products Exhibition, will offer exclusive benefits to participating countries, supporting their promotion efforts to regional and international stakeholders within the glass industry.

Current market estimates show that the silica sand sector in the UAE is growing at an annual rate exceeding 5%, with continued advancements in both construction and glass production. Data from 2025 indicates that the packaging glass market surpassed 336 kilotons, while the glass curtain wall market is projected to reach AED1.8 billion by 2027.

Regionally, the flat glass market in the Middle East and Africa reached a valuation of US$8.5 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to grow to approximately US$15 billion by 2031. Additionally, the silica sand market in the GCC was valued at around US$426 million in 2024, with projections estimating growth to US$776.5 million by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.55%.

IGMS 2026 is poised to be a pivotal event for companies aiming to expand within the region, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, developers, engineers, architects, investors, government entities, and key operators of major construction projects currently underway.