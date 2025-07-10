Zayed National Museum to open in December 2025

ABU DHABI, 10th July 2025 (WAM) -- Zayed National Museum, the UAE national museum, will open its doors in December 2025 in the heart of Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi, one of the highest concentrations of cultural institutions globally.

The landmark institution honours the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his commitment to education, identity and belonging.

Through immersive exhibitions, active research, and engaging public programming, the museum builds on Sheikh Zayed’s vision, upholding the values he stood for, including humanitarianism and preserving legacy.

The museum’s collection features artefacts from across the UAE, including donations that speak to the rich heritage of the country, in addition to domestic and international loans.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi said, “The cultural legacy of the UAE has been nurtured over decades, from the establishment of its earliest cultural institutions to today’s expansive vision for cultural exchange and knowledge. Saadiyat Cultural District represents the next chapter in this national journey, curating world-class institutions that honour the past and engage the future.

"As the national museum of the UAE, Zayed National Museum is the legacy of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It is a tribute to his boundless belief in people, in their ability to learn, to uphold the values of unity, compassion and national pride. This museum is more than a place of preservation; it is a promise to future generations, a beacon of our identity, and a space where our story is told not just through objects, but through emotion, memory and vision. This institution will carry our story forward for generations to come.”

Sheikh Zayed held a deep conviction that an understanding of the past was essential to shaping the nation for the benefit of future generations. His passion for exploring the UAE’s ancient heritage and celebrating the diverse influences that shaped Emirati culture led to the establishment of the country’s first museum in Al Ain in 1971, followed by the opening of the Cultural Foundation in 1981.

Today, the museum’s collection includes remarkable Palaeolithic, Neolithic, Bronze and Iron Age artefacts, many of which were uncovered by archaeological teams over half a century ago. These discoveries, from the world’s oldest falaj irrigation system to traces of Bronze Age copper mining, stand as enduring evidence of the ingenuity and resilience of the UAE’s earliest communities and reflect Sheikh Zayed’s commitment to bringing the nation’s ancient history to light.

Museum highlights will include the Abu Dhabi Pearl, one of the world’s oldest natural pearls, shedding new light on the history of pearling in the Arabian Gulf; the Blue Qur’an, one of Islamic art’s finest manuscripts; and a recreation of an ancient Magan Boat, the outcome of the museum’s first research partnership with Zayed University and New York University Abu Dhabi.

Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Lord Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, the museum’s design embodies the UAE's heritage, which is at the forefront of its sustainable design. Five steel structures rise above the museum and are inspired by the wing of a falcon in flight with falconry considered a practice that is an integral part of Emirati culture.

The museum will offer an inclusive and accessible experience that connects people across generations and geographies. Through its galleries, learning programmes and pioneering research, it will bring global perspectives into dialogue with the UAE’s heritage and contemporary identity. From inspiring young people and engaging People of Determination and senior citizens, to driving international scholarship, Zayed National Museum will stand as a dynamic platform for cultural exchange and shared understanding.

As part of Saadiyat Cultural District’s mission to foster diverse dialogue and promote cultural equity, Zayed National Museum will present collections and narratives that celebrate the region’s rich heritage and represent Abu Dhabi’s role as a crossroads of civilisations.

It will stand alongside several globally renowned cultural institutions within the District, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, the upcoming Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a global meeting place for culture, ideas, and innovation.

