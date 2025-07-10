RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of New Zealand

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 10th July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Ahmad Zakkout, Consul-General of New Zealand in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who came to greet him.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi welcomed the Consul-General and the accompanying delegation, and discussed with him ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors. They also exchanged views on several matters of mutual concern.

For his part, the Consul-General expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm hospitality and kind reception.

He praised the UAE-New Zealand strong ties, as well as the remarkable development and progress witnessed across various sectors in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.