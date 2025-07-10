Abu Dhabi Customs, Indian delegation explore cooperation to facilitate bilateral trade

ABU DHABI, 10th July 2025 (WAM) -- The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs hosted a workshop in collaboration with an official delegation from the Republic of India, led by Arti Agarwal Srinivas, Director-General of Systems and Data Management at the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Ministry of Finance, India.

The delegation also included representatives from the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi.

The workshop aimed to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation in facilitating bilateral trade, enhancing supply chain efficiency, and advancing the digital trade corridor between the two nations.

During the visit, the delegation met with Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, where both sides discussed opportunities to deepen customs cooperation and accelerate digital transformation across the customs sector to enhance procedural efficiency and ensure the seamless flow of goods across borders.

The workshop showcased Abu Dhabi Customs’ advanced digital ecosystem, highlighting its cutting-edge technical capabilities in managing customs operations. These include a smart, integrated infrastructure that provides around-the-clock customs services, in conjunction with the invisible customs ecosystem, blockchain technologies, and government service platforms such as TAMM and ATLP.

Key technical topics discussed included system integration between both countries, mechanisms for data exchange, and streamlined customs procedures. These discussions were held within the framework of the MAITRI initiative, a middleware platform designed to interconnect with various national systems to facilitate international trade.

The initiative serves governmental bodies, customs authorities, importers, exporters, and logistics service providers, aiming to establish a secure and fully digital trade corridor. This would enable faster customs clearance, improved transparency and compliance, enhanced trade fluidity, and a reduction in transaction time and cost between the two sides.

This workshop aligns with Abu Dhabi Customs’ strategic efforts to bolster partnerships with international customs administrations and develop innovative digital solutions that support global trade, in line with the economic development objectives of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.