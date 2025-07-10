Saud Al Mu'alla directs allocation of residential plots to Emiratis in UAQ

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- In implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, the government has approved the allocation of 240 residential land plots for eligible Emirati citizens.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to ensure a dignified life and bolster family stability within the emirate.

The move reflects H.H. Sheikh Saud's unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of Umm Al Qaiwain citizens and aligns with the UAE’s broader strategy to enhance community wellbeing and improve citizens’ quality of life.

Competent entities have confirmed that the distribution of plots will follow established procedures, ensuring transparency and fairness throughout the process.

They also noted that further housing initiatives and development projects are set to be launched in the near future.