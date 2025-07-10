Removing UAE from EU list of high-risk third countries reflects global trust in UAE’s financial system: Al Hussaini

DUBAI, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, stressed that the decision to remove the UAE from the European Union's list of high-risk third countries for money laundering and terrorist financing is a strategic milestone that clearly reflects the international recognition of the UAE’s comprehensive efforts being made to strengthen the integrity of its financial system and uphold the highest global standards in this area.

This decision, Al Hussaini added, showcases the UAE’s position as a trusted global financial hub, one defined by transparency, openness, and alignment with international developments.

He added, “The UAE is committed to strengthening its position as a responsible and proactive international partner in safeguarding the integrity of the global financial system. This decision is the result of tireless efforts and continuous coordination among the relevant national entities, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, along with the close partnership with the European Union. It reflects the success of the UAE’s approach to international cooperation and institutional integration.”

He stated that this milestone will further enhance investor and institutional confidence in the UAE’s financial landscape, support the continued flow of investment, and further solidify the country’s reputation as a leading global destination for finance and investment.

"At the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with our partners across federal and local entities, we will spare no effort to improve the UAE’s competitiveness in global finance by strictly adhering to internationally recognised best practices in line with the vision of our wise leadership, seeking to contribute to the nation’s sustainable economic development goals,” Al Hussaini said.