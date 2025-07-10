UAE NAMLCFTC commends European Parliament’s recognition of robust AML/CFT framework

ABU DHABI, 10th July 2025 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the UAE’s National Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations Committee (NAMLCFTC) welcomed the decision by the European Parliament to remove the UAE from the European Union’s list of high-risk third countries under enhanced monitoring for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing.

This decision represents another milestone in a series of international recognitions affirming the effectiveness of the UAE’s national approach and the strength of the renewed institutional framework the country has adopted in recent years.

The General Secretariat of NAMLCFTC emphasised that the UAE has demonstrated strong political commitment by adopting and implementing all international standards issued by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The country continues to strengthen its national legislative and regulatory systems in line with global developments, enhance the performance of relevant authorities, build institutional capacity, and intensify international coordination. These efforts ensure practical and sustainable compliance to safeguard the national and global financial systems from emerging and cross-border threats.

The General Secretariat of NAMLCFTC stated, “The UAE’s efforts have included building an effective national coordination and cooperation framework, which has led to an increase in both incoming and outgoing international requests – resulting in the seizure of illicit assets, the extradition of individuals wanted in international cases, and enhanced capacity-building across several areas of anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and counter-proliferation”.

The General Secretariat also commended the intensive diplomatic efforts led by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, describing them as instrumental in achieving this important milestone.

The Secretariat noted this achievement reflects the UAE’s wise leadership and strategic vision in building a secure, resilient, sustainable, and effective financial system aligned with international standards.

This decision by the European Parliament is the culmination of comprehensive national efforts driven by the effective actions taken by UAE institutions. The ruling reflects the international community’s confidence in the UAE’s ability to meet its global commitment, not only through technical compliance, but also by embedding and sustaining a culture of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

The General Secretariat of NAMLCFTC also recognised the role of all private sector institutions as essential partners in this successful journey. Their commitment to institutional transformation and to raising compliance standards has fortified the business environment and consolidated the trust of international partners.

Furthermore, the Secretariat reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing its constructive and strategic approach, reflecting national priorities in integrating with the global economy and advancing partnerships grounded in mutual respect and shared responsibility.

