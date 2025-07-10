Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Dubai Delivery Business Group

DUBAI, 10th July 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Dubai Delivery Business Group to support the growth of the sector and create a unified platform representing and advancing the interests of delivery companies operating in the emirate.

The launch of the new Business Group comes as part of the chamber’s ongoing efforts to enhance private sector representation across diverse industries. A total of 106 Business Groups currently operate under the chamber’s umbrella, contributing to the development of a more resilient and future-ready economy.

The Dubai Delivery Business Group will work closely with government entities and private sector stakeholders to regularly discuss sector-related trends, overcome challenges, and capitalise on opportunities. The group will also explore ways to enhance policy frameworks and support the long-term development of the delivery services sector.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said, “Dubai’s delivery services sector is witnessing rapid growth, driven by digital transformation, rising consumer demand across all product categories, population growth, and the city’s accelerating urban expansion. We look forward to working closely with the Dubai Delivery Business Group to represent the interests of companies operating in the sector and play an active role in driving its sustainable growth.”

The group will propose recommendations to enhance regulatory frameworks, boost the sector’s competitiveness and attractiveness, and promote global best practices.

It will also focus on advancing professional standards, encouraging the adoption of sustainable delivery solutions, and promoting fair competition, as well as supporting the uptake of smart technologies, including artificial intelligence and electric vehicles. In addition, the group will address key issues related to workforce wellbeing, regulatory improvements, and knowledge-sharing across the sector.