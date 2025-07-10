13 UAE aid trucks arrive in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

GAZA, 10th July 2025 (WAM) -- A new convoy of 13 UAE aid trucks arrived in the Gaza Strip last night, as part of the ongoing Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 conducted by the UAE to support the Palestinian people.

The trucks carried food supplies designated for community kitchens, equipment to keep bakeries running, and children’s relief kits aimed at reaching the most vulnerable amid the dire humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

Through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE continues to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering in the face of the devastating situation in the Strip.