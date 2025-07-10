UAE Special Envoy to Germany holds meetings with senior public, private sector officials in Berlin to advance bilateral relations in key strategic sectors

BERLIN, 10th July 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, and UAE Special Envoy to the Federal Republic of Germany, concluded an official visit to Berlin aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and exploring opportunities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Dr. Al Jaber also held a series of high-level meetings as part of the visit with senior German government officials and private sector leaders, accompanied by Ahmed Al Attar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber met with Dr. Johann David Wadephul, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Serap Güler, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office.

The meetings discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, with both sides emphasising the importance of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Germany and the need to explore new avenues of collaboration across key priority sectors.

Discussions also touched on advancing economic and diplomatic ties and enhancing cooperation in a way that supports sustainable economic development in both countries.

He also held a meeting with Katharina Reiche, Minister of Economy and Energy, during which they discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations and strategic initiatives, including the UAE–Germany Energy Partnership launched in 2017.

The meeting also addressed opportunities to broaden cooperation in sectors such as energy, renewable energy, industry, infrastructure, investment, trade, healthcare, and tourism.

Both sides underlined the importance of supporting the private sector and fostering a more enabling business environment, while affirming the central role of these sectors in advancing sustainable development and driving economic growth in both countries.

He also held bilateral meetings with Thorsten Frei, Head of the Federal Chancellery and Minister of State for Special Tasks, Dr. Levin Holle, Director General for Economic, Financial, and Climate Policy at the Federal Chancellery and the Chancellor’s Sherpa to the G7 and G20 Summits, and Hendrik Wüst, Minister-President of North Rhine–Westphalia.

The meetings addressed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across several priority areas for both countries, including government operations, and explored opportunities to expand trade and industrial collaboration between the two friendly nations in a manner that supports sustainable development.

Dr Al Jaber also met with Dr. Volker Treier, Chief Executive of Foreign Trade and Member of the Executive Board at the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), where discussions focused on enhancing institutional cooperation to support the business community and expand trade and investment partnerships between the two countries.

As part of the visit, meetings were also held with several heads of parliamentary committees in the German Bundestag, including the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Chair of the Economic Affairs Committee, and the Chair of the Transport Committee.

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and expanding strategic partnerships, while emphasising the key role parliaments play in supporting political and economic collaboration and enabling sectoral integration through effective legislative frameworks.

Non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and Germany reached approximately AED50 billion (US$13.6 billion) in 2024, marking a 4% increase over 2023. This growth was driven primarily by a 43% surge in UAE exports, particularly in pearls and precious metals (up 112.5%) and machinery and equipment (up 85%), in addition to a 6% increase in imports.

In the first four months of 2025, bilateral trade rose by 17.7% compared to the same period in the previous year, with UAE exports growing by 77% and imports by 16%. Exports of pearls, precious metals, and machinery were key drivers of this growth, more than quadrupling in value.