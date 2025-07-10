Hamdan bin Zayed reviews Emirates Council for Balanced Development's projects in Al Sila’

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has reviewed the Emirates Council for Balanced Development's projects in Al Sila’, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development.

H.H. Sheikh ‏Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the launch of various projects in the economic and tourism sectors, which serve to enhance the services provided to UAE Nationals.

He also highlighted the council’s role in ensuring such projects promote balanced development in all UAE cities and villages, and emphasised the leadership's continuous support for projects that promote comprehensive and sustainable national development, enhancing quality of life across the community.

