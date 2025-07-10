UAE, Chad discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in financial sector

DUBAI, 10th July 2025 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, has received Tahir Hamid Nguilin, Chad's Minister of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning and International Cooperation, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in financial sector.

Held at the Ministry of Finance offices in Dubai, the meeting brought together several senior Chadian officials, including Guibolo Fanga Mathieu, Minister of Trade and Industry; Fatima Goukouni Weddey, Minister of Transport, Civil Aviation, and National Meteorology; Fatime Aldjineh Garfa, Minister Delegate to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Oumar Teguen Idibei Berde, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE.

The two sides explored ways to enhance institutional partnerships and activate financial cooperation mechanisms.

Al Hussaini reaffirmed that the UAE is committed to strengthening financial collaboration with friendly nations. “Exchanging technical knowledge and investing in capacity building are essential to raising the efficiency of government financial systems and achieving long-term fiscal sustainability,” he said.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement on the importance of sustained coordination and communication between the two countries.

Both sides underscored their shared interest in deepening bilateral cooperation and exchanging best practices to support national development priorities.

