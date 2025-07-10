Air Arabia flights to Damascus take off

SHARJAH, 10th July 2025 (WAM) -- Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, today celebrated the resumption of its non-stop service between Sharjah and Damascus.

The departure ceremony at Sharjah International Airport this morning was attended by Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, Air Arabia Group Chief Executive Officer Adel Al Ali, and Ziad Yahya Zaher Edin, Chargé d’Affaires of the Consulate General of the Syrian Arab Republic in the UAE.

Upon arrival at Damascus International Airport, the flight was welcomed with a special ceremony attended by the airport senior management and other distinguished guests.

The launch marks the resumption of Air Arabia’s operations to the Syrian capital, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to expanding regional connectivity and providing customers with affordable and convenient air travel options.

The route operates with double daily non-stop flights, offering passengers more flexibility and seamless travel between the UAE and Syria.









