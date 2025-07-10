HoW’s ‘Travelogues’ exhibition draws 13,000 visitors over 4 months

SHARJAH, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- House of Wisdom (HoW) in Sharjah has concluded its “Travelogues” exhibition, held as part of the “Chapters from Islamic Art” series.

Over the course of four months, the exhibition welcomed nearly 13,000 visitors, offering an immersive cultural and visual journey that celebrated the rich legacy of Muslim explorers, geographers, and cartographers.

The exhibition highlighted their crucial role in shaping the fields of geography, navigation, and world mapping during the Islamic Golden Age and beyond.

The exhibition came as part of the “Chapters from Islamic Art” initiative, graciously inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. It showcases rare books gifted by His Highness from the collection of the late Professor Richard Ettinghausen, comprising over 12,000 volumes in Islamic history, art, and sciences.

Spanning over 13 centuries of intellectual contribution, the exhibition showcased the remarkable contributions of Muslim travellers and scholars such as Ibn Khordadbeh, Al-Istakhri, Ibn Hawqal, Yaqut al-Hamawi, Ibn Jubayr, Ibn Battuta, and Ibn Majid. It illustrated how travel writing evolved from personal narrative into a disciplined science, with defined purposes, methods, and tools, that advanced cartography, navigation, and cross-cultural dialogue.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, HoW Executive Director, remarked that the ‘Travelogues’ exhibition was more than a showcase of manuscripts and maps, it was a journey into the intellectual legacy of Islamic civilisation, bridging generations with the Arab world’s rich contributions to human and geographical sciences. The strong public response, she noted, reflects a growing appreciation for the roots of a civilisation whose impact still resonates today.

She added, “HoW remains dedicated to crafting cultural experiences that reimagine the region’s scientific and intellectual heritage through a modern lens, fostering pride, inspiring new generations, and positioning Sharjah as a global stage for cultural exchange and historical insight.”

The exhibition was brought to life through a meaningful collaboration with the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, the Sharjah Museums Authority, the Manuscripts House in Sharjah, and the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies in Saudi Arabia.