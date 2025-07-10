DCD announces second edition of Social Care Forum

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the 'Year of Community', and in line with Abu Dhabi’s efforts to strengthen the social care ecosystem and improve quality of life, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi has announced the second edition of the Social Care Forum.

Held under the theme ‘Future-Ready Social Care: People, Practice, and Policy’, the forum will take place from 24th to 25th September at Hilton Yas Abu Dhabi.

As the largest event of its kind in the Emirate, the forum will bring together local and international experts, decision-makers, and specialists to explore key developments in social care. The event supports the goals of the Year of the Community 2025, aiming to enhance policies, services, and global knowledge exchange in this vital sector.

Building on the success of the 2024 edition, the second forum will serve as a strategic platform to address challenges and opportunities across Abu Dhabi’s integrated social care system.

Mubarak Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Licensing and Social Control Sector at the Department, said the inaugural forum was a pioneering regional platform that brought together local and global professionals to share practical insights. “This year, we aim to deepen discussions and expand participation to shape the future of social care,” he said.

The forum will address themes such as the future of social policies, workforce empowerment, data-driven practices, and the role of partnerships and technology in delivering sustainable care solutions. Key topics will include digital transformation, artificial intelligence in service delivery, specialised workforce development, and strengthening public-private collaboration.

The agenda will also explore child protection, family cohesion, inclusive care models, and support for children, youth, senior citizens, and families. Additional sessions will focus on attracting young talent, enabling supportive work environments, and promoting proactive programmes for different life stages.

Interactive sessions will feature expert-led presentations and audience discussions on elder care, family empowerment, youth development, and the impact of social policies. A dedicated training programme will offer certified tracks on artificial intelligence in social care, trauma-informed case management, early risk detection, and family-centred care.

The forum reflects the Department’s commitment to building an inclusive social environment in Abu Dhabi through policy development, global best practices, and cross-sector collaboration, aimed at improving quality of life for all members of society.