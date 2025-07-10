UAE President receives credentials of new ambassadors, witnesses oath-taking of UAE Ambassador to Brazil

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received the oath of office from His Excellency Sherif Isa Mohamed Al Suwaidi, who has been appointed UAE Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

The ceremony took place in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

His Highness also received the credentials of several newly appointed ambassadors to the UAE, during an official reception held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE President wished the Ambassador to Brazil success in strengthening bilateral ties, reflecting the UAE’s approach of building bridges of communication and cooperation with countries around the world, based on mutual respect, collaboration and shared interests.

His Highness welcomed the incoming ambassadors and wished them success in their mission to further develop relations between their respective countries and the UAE, for the mutual benefit of all. He affirmed that they would receive the full support of relevant authorities to carry out their duties and succeed in their roles.

His Highness received the credentials of: Igor Bely, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus; Felipe Ribadeneira Molestina, Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador; Pavol Panis, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic; Arush Vinodhini Cooray, Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka; Rauan Zhumabek, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan; and Francisco Jose Herrera Alvarado, Non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Honduras to the UAE.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and a number of officials.